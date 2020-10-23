Elgar Parishad: Notice taken of supplementary charge sheet

A Mumbai court on Friday took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against activist Anand Teltumbde and seven others in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

After going through the charge sheet, Special NIA Judge DE Kothalikar said there was prima facie material against the accused of taking cognisance.

The NIA, earlier this month, submitted a supplementary charge sheet against eight activists, including Gautam Navlakha and Hany Babu in the Elgar Parishad case. As many as 16 activists has been arrested until now under IPC and the stringent UAPA Act.

Violence had erupted in the vicinity of a war memorial in Koregaon Bhima near Pune on January 1, 2018, allegedly after provocative speeches were made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held a day earlier at Shaniwarwada in Pune city.

In January this year, the Centre had transferred the probe into the Elgar Parishad case from Pune police to NIA.