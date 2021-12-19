Eminent hotelier Jagannath Shetty passes away

Eminent hotelier Jagannath Shetty passes away

  Dec 19 2021
Eminent hotelier Jagannath Shetty, known for Vaishali Restaurant in Pune, passed away on Sunday. 

He was born on October 8, 1932, in Onimajalu mane in Bailur, a small village near Karkalla in South Kanara.

