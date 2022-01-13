Eminent publisher Sunil Mehta dead

Eminent publisher Sunil Mehta - who brought the work of top international writers to Marathi readers - passed away in Pune.

Mehta was CEO and MD of Mehta Publishing House and a very prominent figure in literary circles.

With more than 150 new titles and 300 reprints being published every year, Mehta Publishing House has made its presence felt in nearly all genres and sub-categories of books with a dynamic backlist of over 4,500 titles.

They have the most prominent Marathi writers and bestselling books under our umbrella.

So much so that with increased demand, the publishing house was induced to print and release translated versions of the same in many other Indian languages too including Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada and several others.

Mehta took over the reins of the business from his father Anil Mehta in 1986. The Mehta family has been in the business of books since 1964.

With sharp business acumen, strong tenacity, commitment and open mind, Mehta has kept his finger on the pulse of readers within and across the country.

Whether it was translating and publishing foreign and regional books in Marathi, publishing the English titles, launching the e-book services or making their presence felt on social networking sites; all the ideas germinated in his farsighted mind.

