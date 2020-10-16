Employee stabs senior company executive with knife; arrested

A senior executive of Century Rayon was attacked with a knife allegedly by a disgruntled worker inside the company premises near here, leaving him injured, police said on Friday.

The worker, Arun Masand, has been arrested after the attack which took place inside the company premises at Sahad in Thane district on Thursday, an official from the Ulhasnagar police station said.

According to the police, the knife-wielding accused inflicted a couple of stab wounds on O R Chitlange, Business Head, Century Rayon, when the latter was about to get into his car.

Those present at the spot, including the company's security staff, pinned Masand down and thrashed him before handing him over to the police, which later placed him under arrest, they said.

Chitlange was rushed to the company's hospital where he is under treatment and said to be out of danger, the police said.

Masand, who had been working with the Aditya Birla group firm for several years, was annoyed over not being allotted company quarters and this was the trigger for the knife attack, the police said.

The accused has been charged under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation), they said.