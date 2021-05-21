Encounter against Maoists underway in Gadchiroli

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 21 2021, 08:44 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 08:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

An encounter was underway between security forces and Maoists in Gadchiroli on Friday morning.

 

More details awaited.

Maharashtra
Gadchiroli

