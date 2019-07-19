Encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma resigns

Senior police inspector Pradeep Sharma, the famed encounter specialist, has resigned from Maharashtra police.

He was serving as chief of Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Crime Branch.

In his career spanning nearly four decades, he had eliminated 100 gangsters and terrorists.

Sharma is likely to join politics and contest the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Sharma was from the 1983 batch of the state police.

His batchmates include Vijay Salaskar, who laid down his life during the 26/11 attacks, and Prafula Bhosale.

Sharma has mentored several policemen including Daya Nayak.

The life sketch of Sharma has been part of several films including Ab Tak Chappan.