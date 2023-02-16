Encounter with UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty makes Goa fisherman's day

Fisherman Francis Fernandes alias Pele's mobile phone has not stopped ringing ever since a short video clip showing him in conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty went viral.

Francis, popularly known as Pele, also runs Water Sports business at Benaulim beach in South Goa district. On Monday, he was surprised to spot Akshata Murty along with her daughters at the beach where she took a jet-ski ride. Later, accompanied by her father and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and mother Sudha Murty, she took a ride in a boat owned by Pele to see dolphins.

A few seconds long video of Pele speaking with Akshata went viral on social media and made him a celebrity, especially among British nationals holidaying at Benaulim. “I know Pele for more than 25 years as I have been visiting here every year for my three-month vacation. I was surprised to see his video with our prime minister's wife at Benaulim,” said 72-year-old Neil Farrant from Kent in the UK.

“Pele has a pleasant personality and he is always on the beach. It is but natural for him to meet everyone -- however famous that person is -- who comes to the beach,” said Neil.

In November 2022, Pele was seen showing traditional fishing techniques to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and later serving him cooked fish at his place.

“Several celebrities arrive at the Beach. I have hosted Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishekh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai amongst others,” he said, recalling that Big B termed him a “strong fisherman.”

Kumar Gariki from Andhra Pradesh who works in the shack next to Pele's Water Sports point said the video with Murty went so much viral that he got a call from his native place. “Everyone from my family is interested in meeting Pele,” he said.

Anuj Kumar Singh, who hails from Jharkhand and works as Pele's assistant in his Water Sports venture, said he could not believe that he was helping the UK PM's wife to get on a jet ski. “My boss has also become famous now," he said.