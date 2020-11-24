Enforcement Directorate raids Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's residence, office

In a rude shock to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the residence and offices of one of his close aides and senior Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.

A vocal leader and a grassroots worker, Sarnaik had demanded action against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

The ruling MVA has alleged that the BJP-led Centre was misusing agencies like CBI and ED to cow down political opponents.

The development comes days ahead of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress dispensation’s first anniversary.

Sarnaik (56) is a three-time MLA from Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Thane district.

Sarnaik is Chairman of Vihang Group of Companies, which has interests in real estate and founder, and President of Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan, a social platform.

His wife Parisha Sarnaik is a corporator in Thane Municipal Corporation.

Their sons Vihang and Purvesh are actively involved in Yuva Sena, the students’ wing of Shiv Sena.

The ED has taken his elder son Vihang to its Mumbai headquarters in Ballard Estate. He is being questioned by ED sleuths.

The details of the raid and vis-à-vis the cases are not yet known, however, sources said that these are related to financial transactions. Nearly 10 places in Mumbai and Thane associated with Sarnaiks and Topsgrup were raided during the day.

It may be recalled that Sarnaik had been critical of actor Kangana Ranaut and TV journalist Arnab Goswami. He demanded action against Ranaut when she equated Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Besides that, he had demanded reopening of the Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case in which Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested.

He also mooted the breach of privilege against Goswami and also demanded his arrest in the wake of the TRP scam.

Sarnaik was responsible for ensuring that Independent MLA from Mira Bhayander Geeta Jain, a BJP rebel, joined the Shiv Sena last month.

The MVA government has attacked the BJP-led NDA dispensation over the issue.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar slammed the Centre for targeting political opponents. “Instead of answering questions of people, government agencies (like CBI and ED) are being used against political opponents. This is not good. Our government has completed a year so they know now that they can't come to power here. So they are using power they have in the Centre,” he said.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the raids are being used for political purposes.

“We know that the CBI and the ED are being misused….you will now bow down,” he said, adding that the government is stable and will last its full five years. “One year has passed and four years will also go….we will ensure that BJP is out in Maharashtra for 24 hours,” he said.

“The government is using the agencies for political purposes,” said state Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat. “The BJP is targeting political opponents. Have you heard about any raids on people associated with BJP?” he wanted to know.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said he wasn’t aware of the details and would not comment. “No one should be scared of any such action if they have done no wrong. However, the ED does not initiate any action unless it has solid evidence,” he said in Solapur.