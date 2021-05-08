Enormous distress: Gujarat pleads Centre to increase oxygen allocation

The Gujarat government has pleaded to the Centre to increase the allocation of medical oxygen at the earliest due to "tremendous distress to the patients seeking hospitalisation and oxygen therapy. It said that nearly 11,500 beds are not operational despite having the infrastructure in place due to a shortage of oxygen, which is causing "enormous distress" especially in rural areas where cases are increasing.

The state said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has not increased the allocation of oxygen to the state despite repeated requests. "The Government of India has not increased the allocation to the state beyond 975 MT (metric tonnes) and the same has been creating tremendous distress to the patients seeking hospitalization and oxygen therapy resulting in denial of medical treatment to the needy despite availability of beds and qualified personnel in hospitals," Chief Secretary, the government of Gujarat, Anil Mukim has stated in an affidavit filed before Supreme Court on Friday.

"I had indicated immediate demand on that day (April 26) for medical liquid oxygen (MLO) in Gujarat of 1190 tons and had requested you to allocate 190 tonnes extra to Gujarat from the central allocation. However, the government of India has not increased allocation of Gujarat state beyond 975 tonnes which is creating tremendous distress to the patients seeking hospitalisation and oxygen therapy resulting in denial of medical treatment to needy despite availability of beds and qualified personnel in hospitals," Mukim has said in a letter addressed to Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, Government of India, dated May 5. This letter has been annexed in the affidavit.

Mukim's letter also states that from April 26 to May 5, the demand for oxygen beds went up to 6.4 per cent. The letter indicates that the positive rate is increasing in rural areas of the state and hence "requirement of medical oxygen has gone up from projected 1,250 tonnes (April 30) to 1,400 tonnes for today and is likely to increase to 1,600 tonnes by May 15th."

The Chief Secretary has stated that despite mobilising additional oxygen from all plants "the state is not able to meet with the rising demand for oxygen and in the consequence, is not able to operationalise additional 11,500 beds created with oxygen line and medical team etc, just for want of oxygen."

The letter goes on to say, "This is causing enormous distress in rural areas because now the Covid cases are picking up there and yet, hospitalisation with oxygen therapy is not available resulting in long wait before hospital admission." Mukim has requested to "immediately enhance the allocation of medical liquid oxygen under central allocation to 1200 tonnes for today and 1400 tonnes for May 12. The letter pleads, "Please appreciate the seriousness of the issue and kindly increase the allocation at the earliest."

With regard to the court's direction to create an emergency buffer stock of oxygen, the state government's affidavit has said that "the state has addressed a communication dated 06.05.2021 to the Government of India, for the same, whereby a request has been made for the creation of a buffer stock of minimum 400 MT of liquid oxygen in the State of Gujarat."

The request letter written by Mukim to Home Secretary, Bhalla, stated, "Gujarat had faced issues of strain in the supply chain due to two shutdowns happening at the production facility of M/S Sriram Oxy, Bhavnagar on April 25 and at M/S Linde, Bharuch on April 27. With great difficulty, the stress was mitigated. However, should a similar disruption were to happen again, then that would have life-threatening consequences. Under the aforesaid circumstances and pursuant to the direction of the supreme court, I request you to create a buffer stock of minimum 400 MT of liquid oxygen in Gujarat and available at disposal of Gujarat government and suppliers to Gujarat..."

On Friday evening, Gujarat reported 12,064 Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths, taking the total cases to 6,57,290 and the death toll to 8,145. The number of active cases stood at 1,46,285 cases.