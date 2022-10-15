Entire case against Saibaba decided on sanction alone, Maharashtra tells SC

The Maharashtra government on Friday questioned before the Supreme Court the validity of the Bombay High Court's judgement acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba and others in a case of having links with banned Maoists organisations due to absence of sanction.

"The High Court has erred in not considering the fact that the point of sanction was neither raised nor argued before the trial court and yet the trial court had rightly concluded the said point against the accused holding that there was no substantial failure of justice," it said.

The state government said the High Court decided the entire matter on the point of sanction alone without adverting to the evidence.

"The High Court has, without considering the fact that the point of sanction was neither raised not argued, decided the entire matter solely on the point of sanction and held the trial to be vitiated," it said.

In a special leave petition against the High Court's Friday judgement, the state government that it

erred in not considering the fact that the accused being aware of the offences for which they were being prosecuted had availed the full opportunity to defend themselves and participated in the trial.

"Neither during the course of the trial nor thereafter during the final arguments the issue of sanction was raised before the trial court," it said.

In its judgement, the High Court held the proceedings in Sessions Trials are null and void in the absence of valid sanction under Section 45(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

"We are inclined to hold, that every safeguard, however miniscule,

legislatively provided to the accused, must be zealously protected," the HC said.

The state government also maintained that the interpretation of Section 45 (1) & 45 (2) of the High Court is incorrect and cannot be sustained in the eyes of law and in the face of the judgments of this court.

"The High Court judgement is contrary to and ignores the statutory scheme under Section 460, 461 & 465 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. The High Court also erred in relying upon the judgements relating to the TADA Act, wherein the statutory scheme is different than that of the UAPA Act. The High Court further erred in not appreciating that the case at hand is not a case of no sanction," it said.

The state government sought stay of the High Court's judgement or it would suffer grave and severe prejudice as the High Court ordered immediate release of all the accused.

The HC's division bench overturned the conviction and life term sentence of accused Mahesh Kariman Tirki, Hem Keshavdatta Mishra, Prashant Rahi Nrayan Sanglikar and G N Saibaba. One accused Vijay Nan Tirki was on bail, while another one Pandu Pora Narote had died during the pendency of the appeal.

