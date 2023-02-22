Even as Maharashtra Assembly split, Council Chairman Danve may remain unaffected

As the political crisis involving the Shiv Sena deepens further ahead of the Budget session of Maharashtra legislature - one thing is clear that Council’s Chairman Ambadas Danve would not be affected even though the split in the Assembly is wide open.

The strength of the Shiv Sena after the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections, was 56 in the House of 288, however, the Election Commission has recognised the 40 MLAs owing allegiance to Eknath Shinde as the 'real Shiv Sena' and allotted the bow and arrow symbol putting a question mark on the fate of 16 remaining MLAs who are from the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

On the other hand, if one looks at the Election Commission order, all the 12 MLCs of Shiv Sena (now Shiv Sena UBT) are with the Thackeray group.

Read | Setback for Uddhav camp as SC refuses to stay EC order on Shiv Sena name & symbol

The 12 Sena (UBT) MLCs have filed affidavits in favour of the Thackeray group.

“Since all the 12 MLCs are with the Thackeray group, there is no question of Danve’s chair being under any sort of threat,” informed sources told DH.

The Council has a total strength of 78 members of which the Shiv Sena (UBT) has 12—including Thackeray, the former Chief Minister and Dr Neelam Gorhe, who is the Deputy Chairperson of the Council.

Thackeray’s allies—NCP has 9 MLCs while Congress has 8, Janata Dal-United and Peasants and Workers Party, one each.

Read | Sena Bhavan to stay 'loyal' to Uddhav Thackeray

Among the 4 Independents, two are supported by Shiv Sena (UBT) and one by Congress while Satyajeet Tambe, who recently contested as an Independent after being irked by Congress, is yet to clarify his position on which side he is.

The BJP has 22 MLCs.

The present, the strength is strength is 57 as there are 21 vacancies.

Among the vacancies, 12 are to be fulfilled under the Governor’s quota which the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has not cleared. The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi had sent the names to Koshyari, which were withdrawn after the Shinde-Fadnavis duo came to power. The matter is now pending in the Supreme Court.