Even govt lands have been grabbed by fraudsters: Goa CM

Even govt lands have been grabbed by fraudsters, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Police have received many complaints of fraudulent sales of land and even government lands have been grabbed in this way, Sawant said

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 16 2022, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 17:55 ist
Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI file photo

Even government lands have been sold off or acquired fraudulently by land mafia in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

A day before, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe land grabbing matters.

Police have received many complaints of fraudulent sales of land and even government lands have been grabbed in this way, Sawant told reporters.

The Archaeology department and Registration department have also lodged complaints of fraudulent land transactions, he added. The problem of land grabbing and illegal transfers is acute in the coastal area where the demand for real estate is very high, the CM noted. Around 70 cases of land grabbing would be handed over to the SIT, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
Pramod Sawant
land mafia
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Students learn through puppets in this school

Students learn through puppets in this school

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

 