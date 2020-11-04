Every inch of Mumbai’s land belongs to Maharashtra: Shiv Sena on metro car shed row

Amid the BJP-led NDA government versus Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government tussle and claim over the Kanjur Marg site for Mumbai Metro car shed project, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that every inch of land in Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and assured to continue the work.

The decision of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of shifting the Mumbai Mumbai Line 3 car shed from Aarey Milk Colony to Kanjur Marg has irked the BJP.

“Who gave the right to Centre on Maharashtra’s land? Every inch of the land of Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra… The Metro car shed will be constructed in Mumbai,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.

According to Raut, a close aide of Thackeray, there seems to be a conspiracy in Maharashtra to stall the development.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra has written to Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar asking the MVA government to halt work at the Kanjur Marg site, saying that it is against the interest of the Government of India.

Thackeray’s son and State Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray assured that work will continue as usual.

He said that the Kanjur Marg land, allotted by the Mumbai Suburban district Collector to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for car depot of Mumbai Metro, has always been with the Maharashtra Government as per revenue records. “The Collector has done the due diligence of all land records and all sub-judice matters in all competent courts. The MMRDA will therefore carry on with its work for Metro joint car depots at Kanjur Marg as earlier decided,” Aaditya said.