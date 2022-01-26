Every Maharashtra district will have village of books, Koshyari reiterates

Each Maharashtra district to have village of books: Guv

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  Jan 26 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 15:04 ist
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Credit: PTI Photo

In a unique initiative, every district of Maharashtra would have one village of books, Maharashtra governor reiterated on Wednesday.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari made a mention of the “Pustakanche Gaon” initiative in his Republic Day address. “One village of books will be established in every district of the state for preservation of literature and culture and for taking the reading movement to maximum people of the state,” Koshyari said. 

Earlier this month, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government took the decision to have a village of books in every district.  "The aim behind creating such villages is to inculcate reading habit among the people, especially children,” Marathi language minister Subhash Desai had stated. 

Maharashtra pioneered the village of books concept in India. In 2017, Bhilar village near the hill stations of Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani in Satara district was converted into a village of books.

In 2017, the village had a collection of 15,000 Marathi books in 25 homes, however, now the collection has risen to 30,000 books in many languages in 35 homes.

Maharashtra has 36 districts and each district will have a village of books. 

The Hay-on-Wye in the United Kingdom is often referred to as the town of books. Hay-on-Wye, which is a destination for bibliophiles in the United Kingdom, has two dozen bookshops,  many selling specialist and second-hand books.

