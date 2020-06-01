Everything that is allowed in Maharashtra during Lockdown 5.0

In Maharashtra, the worst affected state from coronavirus in India, the lockdown has been extended till June 30 with easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities. Calling it “Mission Begin Again”, the government has permitted certain activities in the state. However, containment zones will not have any relaxation.

The directive from the state government came a day after the Centre issued ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines, allowing reopening of malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship from June 8. The Centre has also allowed unfettered movement of goods and persons between states and within states. States have, however, been given the authority to prohibit certain activities or put suitable restrictions as necessary for containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of everything that is allowed during the Phase I, beginning June 3, of lockdown 5.0 in Maharashtra:

1. Individual physical exercises like cycling, jogging, running, walking shall be permitted on public open spaces including beaches, public or private playgrounds, grounds belonging to societies or institutions, gardens and promenades with following conditions. No indoor areas like gyms, swimming pools, stadiums, etc. are to be used. This will be allowed between 5 am to 7 pm. No group activity will be permitted. However, children should be accompanied by an adult. People are advised to stay outdoors only for a limited time and solely for the purposes of physical activities.

2. All government offices, excluding emergency, health & medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food & civil supply, FCI, N.Y.K., municipal services, can operate with 15% staff, or a minimum 15 employees whichever is more.

3. Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitisation. Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments.

Here is a list of everything that is allowed during the Phase II, beginning from June 5, of lockdown 5.0 in Maharashtra:

1. All markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on PI-P2 basis in which shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates. These can function only from 9 am to 5 pm while following all conditions.

2. However, trial rooms in shops will not be permitted. People are advised to walk or use cycles for shopping. If any crowding or failure of social distancing norms is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops or markets.

3. Shopkeepers have been encouraged to take measures such as foot markings on the floor, token system, home delivery etc.

4. For transport purposes, two wheelers can have one rider. Three and four wheelers can have 1 + 2 passengers. Taxis, auto-rickshaws will only ply for essential services permitted with a driver and a maximum of two passengers. Intra-district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50 per cent capacity per bus, with physical distancing and sanitation measures.

5. Inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses and para medical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances, will be allowed without any restriction.

6. The movement of stranded labour, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, movement of persons by Shramik Special trains and seafarers, movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per their respective SOPs issued.

7. All authorities will allow inter-state movement of all types of goods/ cargo, including empty trucks. No authorities will stop the movement of any type of goods/cargo.

Here is a list of everything that will be allowed during the Phase III, beginning from June 8 of lockdown 5.0 in Maharashtra:

1. All private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home.

Several activities will remain prohibited across the state. Institutions such as: schools, colleges, educational training and coaching institutions, metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, theatres, auditorium, spas, salons, barber shops, hotels and restaurants have not be allowed to resume services for now.