Ex-CJI Sharad Bobde's mother passes away

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Sep 28 2021, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 11:55 ist
Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde's mother Mukta Bobde died of old age in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, an aide of the ex-CJI said. She was 96.

Mukta Bobde died at her residence at 3.30 am. The funeral will take place here at 4 pm on Tuesday, the aide said in a brief statement.

Sharad Bobde, who belongs to Nagpur, became the chief justice in November 2019 and retired in April 2021.

