Ex-CM Vijay Rupani to not contest Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Ex-CM Vijay Rupani to not contest Gujarat elections

The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 19:51 ist
Vijay Rupani. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced that he will not be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

"As a senior BJP leader, I don't want to contest this election. I have not made any claims (for ticket)," he said.

Rupani is a sitting MLA from the Rajkot (West) seat.

Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel, who was part of Vijay Rupani's government, and an MLA from Mehsanna, also wrote to the state BJP president C R Paatil, informing him that he won't be contesting the Assembly polls.

The Gujarat polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

