Ex-cop tries to kill self in Palghar, saved as his son raises alarm

The constable was admitted to a hospital.

  • Jul 30 2023, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 00:21 ist
A former GRP constable on Saturday tried to commit suicide by hanging in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said.

The constable tried to hang himself to the ceiling fan in his house but his five-year-old son raised an alarm, following which neighbours rushed to the spot.

The constable was admitted to a hospital.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

