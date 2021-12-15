Ex-corporator Rupali Patil-Thombare resigns from MNS

Former corporator Rupali Patil-Thombare, who was with the MNS for last 14 years, on Wednesday said she has resigned from the Raj Thackeray-led party.

Thombare, who led various agitations for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), told reporters that she had quit on personal grounds. Notably, her announcement has come at a time when Thackeray is on a tour of Pune. Thombare said that she has offers from a couple of parties, but has not yet decided about it.

"I have resigned as the primary member and also from all positions in the party on personal grounds. Though I have resigned, MNS chief Raj Thackeray will remain in her heart," she said. Thombare said she will make her next stand clear soon. "I have conveyed my feelings to Thackeray saheb through senior leaders," she added.

