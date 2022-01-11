Ex-Goa BJP Minister Michael Lobo joins Congress

The Congress in Goa got a shot in the arm on Tuesday, after former state Ports Minister Michael Lobo, who had resigned from the BJP on Monday, formally joined the Opposition party with assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

After joining the Congress at a formal ceremony at the party's state headquarters in Panaji, Lobo expressed confidence in the Congress winning a majority in the February 14 polls.

"The Congress will win 22 seats in 2022. The people of Goa want a change and the Congress will usher in this change," Lobo told reporters.

Lobo and his wife Delilah were welcomed into the Congress party by All India Congress Committee official and former Karnataka state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao. "People of Goa want change. The Congress will surely form a government after the elections," Rao said.

