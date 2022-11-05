Gujarat BJP veteran Jaynarayan Vyas resigns from party

Ex-Gujarat minister Jaynarayan Vyas resigns from BJP ahead of Assembly polls

Vyas was a minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Nov 05 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 14:44 ist

Former Gujarat minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaynarayan Vyas on Saturday resigned from the ruling party citing personal reasons ahead of the Assembly elections next month.

A Gujarat Congress leader said Vyas is likely to join the grand old party. However, Vyas has kept the cards close to his chest so far.

Also Read: Gujarat's tribal belt, a bastion of Congress that BJP striving hard to win

Vyas, 75, had recently met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Congress leader said.

In his resignation letter to state BJP president C R Paatil, Vyas said, "I have been actively serving the BJP for the last three decades as per the ideology of the party. I am today resigning from the party for personal reasons."

Vyas was a minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister. However, he lost the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections from Sidhpur.

He had last week met Gehlot, who is Congress's senior observer for Gujarat elections, in Ahmedabad.

"Vyas, who helped BJP build the party in the state, is being ignored by that party. He had recently met Soniaji, Gehlotji and Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma," the party's state unit president Jagdish Thakor said.

Also Read: Congress releases first list of 43 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls, fields 32 new faces

"Let us wait for him to take a decision on whether he would join the Congress or not," he said.

BJP's state unit chief Paatil said that he has received the resignation letter and the party has accepted it.

"We had given him tickets many times despite his repeated defeats. The party has a rule that it would not give ticket to those who have crossed 75 years of age. Maybe for election candidature or some other reason he might have decided to resign," he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BJP
Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

Neymar vying for glory, redemption in Qatar

Neymar vying for glory, redemption in Qatar

More fossil fuels burnt since last year's Glasgow pact

More fossil fuels burnt since last year's Glasgow pact

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

Each captain has a different way of operating: Binny

Each captain has a different way of operating: Binny

A bizarre blend of truth and fantasy

A bizarre blend of truth and fantasy

How to make your balcony cosy

How to make your balcony cosy

 