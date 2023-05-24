Ex-LS Speaker Manohar Joshi, who has been hospitalised, still unconscious: Family

Former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi, who has been admitted to a private hospital here, continues to remain unconscious after suffering from brain haemorrhage, his son Unmesh Joshi said on Wednesday. Manohar Joshi (85), a veteran Shiv Sena leader, was admitted to P D Hinduja Hospital in a "semi-coma state" on Monday.
The hospital on Tuesday said, "Joshi has complications from a brain tumour. He is currently in the intensive care unit, being managed medically. He is stable, but continues to need critical management."
Manohar Joshi's son Ummesh told PTI that his father is unconscious and doctors treating him have said to ''wait and watch". ''He is unconscious after suffering from brain haemorrhage,'' he said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited the veteran leader at the hospital on Tuesday to enquire about his health.
Manohar Joshi was the first Shiv Sena chief minister of Maharashtra after the coalition of his party and the BJP came to power in March 1995. He has been member of the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966.
Manohar Joshi had also served as the Mumbai mayor, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, and Union heavy industries minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.
