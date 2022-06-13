Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh moves HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls

Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in jail on money laundering charges, moved the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking to be released for a day on June 20 to cast his vote in polls to the state Legislative Council.

NCP leader Deshmukh filed an application in the bail plea filed by him earlier this year. His lawyer Inderpal Singh mentioned the application before a single bench of Justice N J Jamadar. The court posted the matter for hearing on June 15.

"In the application, Deshmukh has sought to be released on a bond on June 20 so as to enable him to cast his vote in the MLC elections," Singh said. Deshmukh, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, had last week also sought permission from a special court to be released on June 10 to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. The court had, however, refused him permission.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Deshmukh on November 2 last year and he is currently in judicial custody. The elections for 10 seats in the Upper House of the state Legislature will be held on June 20. Members of the state Legislative Assembly constitute the electoral college for the MLC polls.

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the state have nominated two candidates each, while the opposition BJP has fielded six candidates for the MLC polls.