Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer arrested

The CBI has arrested former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga for allegedly trying to subvert the probe against him, officials said.

Daga, arrested from Mumbai, has been brought to Delhi on transit remand where he will be produced before a competent court, they said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against the lawyer of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for allegedly trying to influence the Bombay High Court directed preliminary enquiry into corruption allegations against the leader, officials said Wednesday.

The CBI Wednesday questioned lawyer Anand Daga for allegedly trying to pay "illegal gratification" a sub-inspector-rank officer of the agency to "subvert the preliminary enquiry", they said.

A report of preliminary enquiry purportedly giving clean chit to Deshmukh was leaked Saturday night.