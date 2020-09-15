Ex-Navy man assault case: Six Shiv Sena workers rearrested

Six Shiv Sena workers, who were granted bail last week in a case of alleged assault on a former Navy man, were re-arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said.

The Indian Penal Code Section 452 (house-trespass after preparation of hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), which is non-bailable, was added in the case registered against them, he said.

Earlier, the six persons were arrested last week after local BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar posted a video on Twitter of the assault on former Navy man Madan Sharma (62), but they were granted bail on Saturday.

The accused were then booked under IPC Section 325 for causing grievous hurt, which is a bailable offense.

Later, the Leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, Bhatkhalkar, and the victim's family members demanded that the accused be booked under IPC Sections sections 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and means), 452 and 450 (house-trespassing), which are non- bailable.

On the basis of CCTV footage and the complainant's statement, the Samta Nagar police invoked IPC Section 452 against the six accused and re-arrested them around 2 am on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

Sharma was attacked last Friday for allegedly forwarding a cartoon mocking Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

After the attack, Sharma had demanded that the chief minister apologise to him and the country. He had also said Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

The Shiv Sena heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also comprises the NCP and Congress.