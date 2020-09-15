Ex-Navy personnel who was assaulted meets Koshyari

Ex-Navy personnel who was assaulted meets Maharashtra governor

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 15 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 16:31 ist
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. credit: File Photo

Former Navy man Madan Sharma, who was recently attacked by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday.

Sharma (62) met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here.

He was attacked last Friday for allegedly forwarding a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh speaks to ex-Navy officer who was attacked in Mumbai

After the attack, Sharma had demanded that the chief minister apologise to him and the country. He had also said that Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

Six Shiv Sena workers were arrested in connection with the incident. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Navy
Maharashtra
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Shiv Sena

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

Asian mosquito species threaten African cities

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

The Lead | M Visveswaraya: An engineer par excellence

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

 