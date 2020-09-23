Ex-serviceman 'attacked' by BJP MP gets threat calls: Anil Deshmukh

An ex-serviceman from Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, who was allegedly beaten up by BJP MP Unmesh Patil and his supporters, has been receiving threat calls, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday and asked the police to investigate the matter.

Deshmukh took to Twitter to deplore the threat calls and said he has directed the Jalgaon Police to launch an investigation.

Deshmukh had earlier said that Patil, then an MLA, and his supporters allegedly carried out a "life-threatening attack" on the ex-serviceman, Sonu Mahajan, in 2016.

Mahajan had approached the police then, but they did not act as the BJP was in power in the state (2014-2019), alleged Deshmukh, an NCP leader.

Later, Mahajan had approached the Bombay High Court, which ordered that an FIR be registered in connection with the alleged incident, the minister had said.

The then BJP government could not give justice to ex-serviceman Sonu Mahajan. He has been receiving threat calls after a probe was ordered into the (2016) incident.

This is deplorable. I have instructed the Jalgaon Police to probe the matter, Deshmukh tweeted.

Last week, Deshmukh had said the state government will ensure justice to the ex-serviceman.