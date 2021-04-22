Exams postponed, public not allowed on streets: All you need to know about Goa night curfew

The Goa government announced a 10-day night curfew in the state effective from Wednesday in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

Read | Goa govt imposes night curfew from tonight

Here's all you need to know about the curfew:

1. The curfew will be enforced from 10 pm to 6 am every day from April 21 till April 30.

2. Casinos, bars, restaurants, river cruises, water parks, entertainment parks, cinema theatres, gyms and parlours will operate only at 50 per cent capacity.

3. Petrol pumps, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open during curfew hours.

4. During the curfew, only commercial vehicles transporting essential goods will be allowed to ply.

Read | Tourism in times of Covid-19? Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

5. The upcoming 10th and 12th standard examinations of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have been postponed.

6. Schools and colleges will be closed, except for holding online examinations.

7. Temples, mosques and churches have been barred from organising mass gatherings, but they can continue performing rituals with limited people.

8. Wedding functions cannot have more than 50 guests and only up to 20 people can attend funerals.

9. Public will not be allowed to come out on the roads during the curfew.

10. Upcoming elections to five municipal councils will be held as per schedule and with Covid-19 protocols in place.

11. There is no ban on industries and other economic activities.

12. After taking into account the number of cases, the district administration will declare micro-containment zones.

With PTI and DHNS inputs