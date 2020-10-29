Existing lockdown restrictions extended in Maharashtra till November 30

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the ongoing lockdown restrictions, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, till November 30.

This will not affect the current relaxations and the activities allowed till now will continue to be permissible, said the government order.

As of Thursday, the state has reported a total of 16,66,668 coronavirus cases and 43,710 deaths.

"...to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the Government in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of The Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state of Maharashtra till midnight of November 30, 2020," said the order issued by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar.

The state government has been easing restrictions in a phased manner.

Restaurants and bars were allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity from October 5.

Besides essential services staff, Mumbai's dabbawalas (tiffin carriers) and women passengers were allowed to travel by the city's local trains this month.

The Maharashtra government has also asked the railway authorities to allow the general public to travel by trains in Mumbai region during non-peak hours.

But the state government has not yet taken a decision on reopening temples, schools and colleges.