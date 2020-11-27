Maharashtra lockdown restrictions extended till Dec 31

Existing lockdown restrictions extended till December 31 in Maharashtra

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 27 2020, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 20:21 ist
A man walks past a graffiti amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the lockdown on account of coronavirus in the state till the midnight of December 31, 2020, an official release said.

In the last couple of months, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions.

Revised guidelines have been issued from time to time, allowing resumption of various activities as part of the "Mission Begin Again", the release said.

Earlier this week, the government allowed the reopening of places of worship. Schools for students from Std 9th to 12th have also reopened in some parts of the state this week.

Hotels and bars have been already allowed to reopen.

