Explained: All you need to know about Kobad Ghandy book controversy

Maharashtra has been in the middle of a major literary controversy since this week with the Eknath Shinde-BJP led state government deciding to roll back an award it was to confer upon the Marathi translation of a book, written by communist activist Kobad Ghandy, by Anagha Lele.

The decision by the state government has also prompted three members of the Maharashtra State Board for Literature and Culture, who had selected the book for the award, to resign.

Now, Opposition leaders in Maharashtra have also spoken up against the state's decision to take back the award, with NCP's Ajit Pawar calling this as proof of an 'undeclared emergency.'

What is the book about?

The book in question is a Marathi translation of Gandhy's Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir by Anagha Lele. The book was selected for the the Tarkatirtha Laxmanshastri Joshi Award and Lele was also set to be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 on December 6.

The award is among the 35 categories under the Late Yashwantrao Chavan State Literary Awards and set up by the Maharashtra government for Marathi language authors. The book talks about Ghandy's experiences in his decade long jail terms. He has written about Indian jail system and outlined his equations with prisoners whom he met in jail.

The original book, in English, which is also available to buy on Amazon, describes the book's contents as such, "Having languished in Indian prisons for over a decade, he tells of his long incarceration, of his fellow prisoners, and of the Kafkaesque experiences with the Indian legal system sending shivers down one’s spine. This is the candid and unfiltered account of how an unjust system breaks the brave and bold hearted. A story of a life in extremes – the height of privilege and the depth of despair, a story of our times, of a path many would shy away from."

The controversy

As soon as the announcement was made of the Marathi translation of the memoir being awarded the honour, which was published by Roli books in English last year, the news faced flak on social media and BJP members too expressed ire at the news of the award. The state government was quick to withdraw the award after the backlash on December 12. The matter did not end there, as the committee that had elected the book for the award was also dissolved by the present state government headed by the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. The literature panel was set up when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power in Maharashtra. The Shinde-BJP government cited 'administrative reasons' while dissolving the panel. The cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 to be given to Lele was also withdrawn.

A Government Resolution (order) from December 12 said the decision of the selection committee has been reversed for "administrative reasons," and the award which included a cash prize of Rs one lakh, has been withdrawn. The committee has also been scrapped."

The withdrawal of the award prompted Dr Pradnya Daya Pawar, Neeraja and Heramb Kulkarni, also members of the committee that selected the Marathi translation of Ghandy's book to resign, who cited 'insult of democratic procedures.'

Pawar also wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary of the Marathi Language Department where she said, "I am of the opinion that this has defied the selection committee of experts and more importantly the democratic process. I am submitting my resignation in protest."

More protest, award wapasi

The dissolving of the panel and resignation of its three members has not been the end of the controversy as renowned Marathi author Anand Karandikar also announced to return his own award. Karandikar was selected for the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021 under the 'general literature' category for his book 'Vaicharik Ghusalan'. Though he did not agree with Ghandy's line of thinking, the latter has all rights to express his views in democracy and that Lele merely translated his book, Karandikar told news agency PTI.

"I have written a letter to the Maharashtra State Literature and Culture Board informing them that I want to return my award and the money worth Rs one lakh," he was quoted as saying.

However, the Shidne-BJP government seems least ruffled by the controversy as state minister for Marathi language and School Education Deepak Kesarkar, claims the book supports Naxalism. Kesarkar defended the decision to take back the award, saying that conferring the prize 'would have meant the government's stamp of approval for Naxalism.'

Ghandy and his life

Kobad Ghandy was arrested in 2009 from New Delhi and was accused of being heavily involved with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). He spent 10 years in jail and was acquited of all charges along with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges and released from Surat jail on bail in 2019.

Lele also reacted to the controversy saying the government took a decision without proper review. “I think the award was withdrawn due to the name of Kobad Ghandy, the original author of the book. Some people objected to the award on social media and also wrote to the government. Without any proper review, the government also took immediate action," Indian Express quoted Lele as saying.

Ghandy also told IE, “The courts have acquitted me of all charges. So, the social media campaign was only to whip up hysteria to get the government to cancel the award."