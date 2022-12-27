Expletives on LED board in Mumbai; cops register case

At 9.10 pm on Thursday, an abusive message was displayed on the LED screen, the official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 27 2022, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 10:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An abusive message was displayed on a digital traffic advisory board in the Dindoshi area of Mumbai following which a case was registered against unidentified hackers, a police official said.

The city civic body had installed smart traffic polls near a mall in Goregaon (east) suburb. A contractor had placed two LED screen boards on one of the polls for displaying traffic-related advisories.

At 9.10 pm on Thursday, an abusive message was displayed on the LED screen, the official said on Monday. The message remained there for more than an hour before the power supply to the board was cut off, he said.

The contractor who had installed the boards told civic officials he was not aware of the incident. He told the police that somebody might have hacked into the system and relayed the message.

A case was registered against unidentified hackers under related sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police official said.

