Export units in Gujarat cities can resume operations amid coronavirus lockdown

The Gujarat government on Thursday said export-oriented industrial units located in cities across the state can resume operations if they have received export orders.

But, the industrial units situated in coronavirus containment zones will not get such relief, secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, Ashwani Kumar, said.

The export units need to take permission from their respective district administrations and if allowed, they can resume operations from April 25, he said.

Amid the lockdown, the state government earlier allowed industrial units situated outside cities to start operations from April 20.

Taking advantage of the relaxation, as many as 35,000 factories have already started production with the help of over three lakh workers, Kumar said.

"Now, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to permit export-oriented units situated in city limits to resume operations if they have already taken export orders. This relaxation will not apply to units situated inside coronavirus containment zones of a city," he said.

Owners of the industrial units are required to submit applications to their respective district collectors to resume operations. If they are granted permission, they can resume operations from April 25, the official said.

These units need to follow the standard safety procedures, like masks for workers and social distancing, to contain the spread of coronavirus, he added.