External Affairs Minister visits Statue of Unity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 15 visited the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the last day of his two-day visit to Rajpipla in Narmada district of Gujarat and paid tributes.

Jaishankar also visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) at Kevadiya.

On the evening of September 15, the dam water level reached its maximum capacity at 138.68 metres since its height was raised in 2017.

He went to the Valley of Flowers and took stock of various government projects underway at the site, an official release said.

Jaishankar was accompanied by Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), Rajiv Gupta, chief administrator of the Statue of Unity I K Patel, and other officials, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the dam on Tuesday, which happens to be his birthday, to mark the 138.68 metre water level milestone.