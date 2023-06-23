Bhiwandi civic chief to take action if there's flooding

Face action if waterlogging occurs: Bhiwandi civic chief warns contractors

In the past few years, Bhiwandi, known as a powerloom town, witnessed severe flooding & incidents of building collapse during the monsoon, lives were lost.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 23 2023, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 14:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The commissioner of Bhiwadi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district has warned civic contractors that if waterlogging or flooding is observed in any part of the city during the monsoon, then action will be taken against them.

Civic chief Vijaykumar Mhasal on Thursday held a meeting to take stock of the nullah cleaning work in the city, during which he issued the warning to contractors.

"During the meeting, the commissioner said that if flooding is observed anywhere in the city during the monsoon, then action will be taken against the contractor entrusted with the task of cleaning nullahs. Imposition of penalty, non-payment of bills and blacklisting will be some of the actions that the erring contractors will have to face," Sunil Zalke, a spokesperson of the civic body, said.

In the past few years, Bhiwandi, known as a powerloom town, witnessed severe flooding and incidents of building collapse during the monsoon due to which many people lost their lives.

