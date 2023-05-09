Facing criticism, Goa govt. issues clarification over paid holiday in view of Karnataka polls

Under attack from the opposition and local trade bodies for declaring a "paid holiday" in Goa on account of the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, the Goa government on Tuesday clarified that notifying paid holidays during elections in neighbouring states was a routine affair.

In a clarification issued today, the Goa government had notified the paid holiday on May 10 following a request from Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer.

"Section 135-B of Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 states every person employed in any business trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment and entitled to vote at election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of a State shall on the day of Poll be granted a holiday," the state government said in its statement.

"Karnataka being the neighboring State has sizable electors in the State of Goa – a request was received from the Office of CEO, Karnataka necessitating the declaring of the Paid Holiday on the day of Poll and thus was considered favorably," the statement also said.

The Goa government had notified the May 10 paid holiday on Monday and the move had resulted in the opposition lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for going the "extra mile" in facilitating voter turnout in the southern state, at the cost of its own state's productivity. The Goa government's "paid holiday" notification applies to government and private sector establishments who have casual and contract workers who are native to Karnataka on their employment rolls.

Trade bodies in the state including the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as the Goa Small Industries Association (GSIA) have also criticised the state government for announcing the paid holiday.

"How can the Goa government declare May 10 as a 'paid holiday' for the Karnataka elections? Industries in Goa feel this is absolutely absurd and a stupic decision, taking industries to ransom for electoral gains," president of the GSIA Damodar Kochkar said.

In face of the criticism, the Goa government has however claimed that even Maharashtra and Karnataka governments in the past have issued similar paid holiday notifications in view of assembly elections in Goa.

"It may be informed that during the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in the State of Goa recently, the Government of Maharashtra and Karnataka too has issued similar notifications to facilitate the electors of the respective States exercise their franchise in accordance with the RP Act, 1951," the Goa government clarification has said.