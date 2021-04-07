Factory gutted in fire in Thane's Bhiwandi; no deaths

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 07 2021
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 02:09 ist
A fire on Tuesday destroyed an artificial pearls manufacturing factory in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, but no casualties were reported, civic officials said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said the fire broke out at around 4 pm in the factory located in Shastri Nagar in the powerloom town.

Three fire engines of the Bhiwandi municipal corporation doused the flames in about an hour, he said.

Kadam said the cause of the fire was being probed and added that no one was injured in the incident.

