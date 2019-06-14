Fadnavis meets governor ahead of monsoon session

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday called on Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao here ahead of the start of the monsoon session and amid talk of cabinet expansion.

Official sources said the purpose of the meeting was "routine briefing" by the chief minister.

The monsoon session of the state legislature is to begin from June 17.

In the last few days, both Fadnavis and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that the ministry will be expanded.

Currently, there are 37 ministers including the chief minister, and Fadnavis can accommodate another five.

A vacancy was created due to the death of BJP leader Pandurang Fundkar, then agriculture minister, in 2018. The portfolio is now being handled by revenue minister Chandrakant Patil.

Deepak Sawant, then health minister, resigned earlier this year and the department is being looked after by Eknath Shinde, who is also the PWD minister.

Parliamentary Affairs and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Girish Bapat resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune. His portfolios are being shared by Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal.

While the BJP has 16 cabinet ministers and seven ministers of state (MoS), its main all Shiv Sena has five cabinet ministers and only one MoS.

Smaller allies have one cabinet and MoS post each.