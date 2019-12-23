Fadnavis' wife slams Thackeray

In what has not gone down well in Maharashtra's political circles, the wife of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has publicly targetted Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

This is her third tweet in a fortnight's time targetting Uddhav, the leader of ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and Shiv Sena. "Very true @Dev_Fadnavis ji ! One cannot be a ‘Thackeray’ also by just putting ‘Thackrey’ surname after his name! One needs to be true, principled & should think for the betterment of people & party members above his own family & power dynamics !," tweeted Amruta Fadnavis tagging Thackeray and Shiv Sena.

Her post was in response to her husband's earlier tweet that said: "Rahul Gandhi’s statement is absolutely condemnable! He is nowhere close to even a single good deed of Veer Savarkar & his greatness. Not just this, he should not even do the blunder of considering himself as ‘Gandhi’!One cannot become ‘Gandhi’by just keeping his surname as Gandhi!"

This is the second time, Amruta, a banker, had targetted the Shiv Sena and Uddhav. Earlier, tagging an interview of Fadnavis, she tweeted: "The Hypocritical face of betrayal @ShivSena & height of #Nepotism! It’s my view as a common citizen - so many of us voted for @ShivSena only because they were alliance partners of BJP! #ShamefulBetrayalShivsena"

Before that, Amruta had tweeted: "Hypocrisy is a disease! Get well soon @ShivSena ‘! Tree cutting - at ur convenience or allowing tree cutting only when you earn a commission - unpardonable sins !!"

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLC Dr Manisha Kayande, however, shot back. "What is her locus standi," she said, adding that Fadnavis's wife Amruta has become "unofficial spokesperson' of the BJP and its leaders.