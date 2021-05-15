Fadnavis writes to Sonia Gandhi, accuses MVA govt of fudging Covid-19 data

At a time when the 'Mumbai model' to fight coronavirus is being appreciated across the country, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis shot off a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi saying that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was fudging Covid-19 figures.

Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister, highlighted that Maharashtra accounted for 22 per cent, 14 per cent and 31 per cent of India's total Covid-19 cases, active cases and deaths respectively.

He said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government — in which Congress is an alliance partner — was blaming the Centre for merely hiding its own failures.

According to him, the Narendra Modi government is offering much-needed help and standing solidly with the people of the state.

Read | The curious case of gaps between Covid-19 vaccine doses in India, UK

Fadnavis said that the Centre has provided 1.80 core doses of vaccine, over 8 lakh Remedesivir injections and 1750 MT oxygen to Maharashtra. The ventilators and oxygen concentrators were also provided in sufficient numbers by the union government, he said.

Fadnavis alleged that the state government had failed to announce any relief package for the poor, farmers and underprivileged sections of the society during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“But the state is trying to suppress the number of deaths for obvious reasons and prefer to register them under ‘deaths due to other reasons’…is hiding deaths called the 'Maharashtra model'?” he said.

“While 'death due to other causes' category constitutes for 0.8 per cent of the deaths in districts other than Mumbai, the percentage for Mumbai is 40 per cent. Every possible attempt is being made to hide the number of deaths in Mumbai. While there are approximately 88,000 deaths in Mumbai every year, 2020 saw the addition of 20,719 deaths. Out of these, 11,116 deaths have been designated as Covid-19 deaths. Only in 2020, 9603 deaths have been suppressed. This pattern is continuing this year too,” he said.

Fadnavis said it was the duty of the opposition to offer suggestions but efforts were on to create an atmosphere of negativity. “Mere criticism was not going to offer anything. But it's pertinent to have a look at what's happening in the states where Congress is in power. I hope you will be able to understand the current situation in Maharashtra,” he said.