Maha: Cops' families can now stay in official residence

Families of Maharashtra police who succumbed to Covid-19 can stay in official residence

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jun 26 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 11:42 ist

In a major initiative by Maharashtra government,  families of police personnel who lost their lives to Covid-19 can continue living in official residence till the concerned police personnel's date of retirement.
In Maharashtra, more than 50 police personnel have died battling the coronavirus

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"No bereaved family of a police personnel who lost their lives on the frontline in the war against coronavirus should be worried about having a roof over their heads," Maharashtra's home minister Anil Deshmukh said.
"All the families of the police personnel who have succumbed to Covid-19 will be able to continue to reside in their officially assigned residence till the concerned personnel's retirement date," he announced.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The home minister said the government has taken this decision on humanitarian grounds.
"This is the least we can do in lieu of the police personnel's supreme sacrifice," he pointed out underlining how 4,326 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the line of duty.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH 

"It is heartening that 3,282 of these have recovered but it is tragic that 54 of them have succumbed," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Police
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Hoping for an economic miracle

Hoping for an economic miracle

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

 