Fans can join any political party: Rajini Makkal Mandram

Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), an extension of Rajinikanth's fan club, on Monday said its members can join “any political party” after resigning from the outfit, in another hint that the Tamil superstar will not lend his support to any political party for the 2021 assembly polls.

“Members of Rajini Makkal Mandram interested in joining any political party can do so after resigning from the RMM. They can join any political party. Even if they join other political parties, members of RMM should not forget that they are fans of our beloved leader (Rajinikanth),” V M Sudhakar, Manager of RMM, said in a statement.

The announcement comes amid an effort by BJP to tap the actor's fanbase to make inroads in the southern state. BJP leaders have publicly maintained that they expected Rajinikanth to put his weight behind the saffron party after he pulled out of politics citing ill-health.

Sudhakar's statement came after three district secretaries of RMM joined the DMK on Sunday. Monday's statement not just makes clear Rajinikanth's intention vis-a-vis politics but also hints that he will not endorse any political party ahead of the April-May assembly elections.

The BJP, which is trying for a toehold in Tamil Nadu, was hoping that Rajinikanth's fans would shift allegiance to the party. However, Sunday's development came as a surprise for many as Rajinikanth's fans were quite critical of the DMK ever since the actor announced that he will launch a political party ahead of the 2021 election.

“Through the statement on Monday, Rajinikanth has made it clear that his political entry is a thing of the past. By asking his fans to join any political party as per their wishes, he is also indicating that he will not take any political stand,” a political analyst said.

Rajinikanth had expressed his inability to launch a political party as promised citing his ill health on December 29, 2020. He clarified to his insistent fans on January 11, 2021, that there was no room for reconsideration of his decision.