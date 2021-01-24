Farm laws: Farmers' rally reaches Mumbai, to march to Raj Bhavan on January 25

Traversing through the Kasara Ghat on foot along the Nashik-Mumbai route, a huge gathering of over 15,000 farmers congregated at the historic Azad Maidan in the financial capital of India on Sunday on the eve of the mega-rally-and-march against the three farm-laws.

They would march to Raj Bhavan at Malabar Hill on Tuesday along with leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress workers will join the farmers who are spearheaded by All India Kisan Sabha (AKIS).

For latest updates on farmers' protest, click here

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, state Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s son and state’s protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray would be present in the march.

Farmers from 21 districts of the state began their march on foot down the 7-km long Kasara Ghat joining Nashik and Thane districts.

The peasants were followed down the Kasara Ghat by hundreds of their vehicles.

The Kasara Ghat march and the ‘vehicle jatha’ is being led by AIKS National President Dr Ashok Dhawale, State President Kisan Gujar and State General Secretary Dr Ajit Nawale.

On the way, hundreds of CITU-affiliated factory workers from Igatpuri and Shahapur tehsils warmly welcomed their peasant compatriots by showering flowers.

At the Kalyan-Bhiwandi crossroad, the CPI(M) Thane urban committee, DYFI and Amrut Vela Gurudwara welcomed and provided thousands of food packets to all the Kisan marchers.

The jatha crossed to Mumbai at the Mulund Check Naka and was warmly welcomed at the Kannamwar Nagar at Vikhroli by hundreds of activists of the CPI(M), CITU, DYFI and AIDWA in Mumbai, led by Party CCM Mahendra Singh.

Also Read | Farmers set for tractor rally on Republic Day; Delhi Police step up security

It then proceeded towards the Azad Maidan.

On Monday, will be a massive public meeting at Azad Maidan from 11 am to 2 pm, which will be addressed by top leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, AIKS national general secretary Hannan Mollah and by leaders of Left and democratic parties and organisations.

After that there will be a 50,000-strong rally to Raj Bhavan and a memorandum will be given to the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The agitation will conclude on the morning of January 26, Republic Day, with the hoisting of the national flag, the singing of the national anthem and with a pledge to make the current struggle of farmers and workers victorious at all costs.