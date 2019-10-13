Farmer ends life, was wearing BJP poll campaign T-shirt

In a shocking incident that comes as an embarrassment to the BJP dispensation, a farmer from the Buldhana district, hung himself to death wearing a BJP poll campaign T-shirt.

The deceased was identified as Raju Talware (38) and he hung himself from a tree, reports reaching here said.

According to local police, Raju, a debt-trapped farmer, was found hanging from a tree in Khatkhed in Shegaon tehsil of Buldhana district of Vidarbha region.

The T-shirt had a lotus symbol of the BJP and a caption— "punha aaluya aaple sarkar" (let's elect our government again).

Incidentally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hails from the Vidarbha region.

The incident comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi are in poll-bound Maharashtra for campaigning.

Just a day ago, Fadnavis, while targetting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, had said: "Farmers suicides are the sin of Sharad Pawar and the then Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra."

Pawar in his rallies has been targeting the BJP-Sena government on farmers' suicide, agraria distress and the way it handled the drought.