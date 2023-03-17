Stopped march, will restart if demands not met: Farmers

Farmers have stopped long march, but will head to Mumbai if demands are not met: CPI(M) legislator

Farmers' demands range from Rs 600 per quintal relief to onion farmers, 12-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers, and waiver of farm loans

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 17 2023, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 11:19 ist
Farmers during their march from Nashik to Vidhan Sabha (Mumbai), in Thane district. Credit: PTI Photo

The long march of farmers and tribals has halted after assurance from the government, but their representatives on Friday said they will continue to head to Mumbai if they see no concrete steps from the government to address their issues.

“We have halted the long march. But we need to see concrete action from the government that our issues will be addressed or else we will head to Mumbai,” Vinod Nikole, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA said.

His party colleague and former MLA Java Gavit is spearheading the long march comprising thousands of farmers who started their walk from Nashik. He said till the time the government does not issue orders to officials on ground, they will stay put.

Also Read | Maharashtra: CM Shinde says had 'fruitful negotiations' over farmers' demands, agitation still on

Their demands range from Rs 600 per quintal relief to onion farmers, 12-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers, and waiver of farm loans.

The march is currently at Vasind, around 80 kilometres from Mumbai.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who led the talks with Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, termed the discussion with farmers’ representatives positive.

He will also make a statement on the issue in the state legislature on Friday.

