Farmers in distress, CM chooses to go to Ayodhya: MVA lashes out at Shinde government

The Ayodhya tour of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the surprise visit of his deputy Devendra Fadnavis has triggered an intense war of words between the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and the tri-party opposition combine Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The MVA said that it was not the proper time to visit Ayodhya as the farmers are in distress because of bouts of unseasonal rains and hailstorms in some parts of Maharashtra.

Shinde, however, hit back at the MVA saying that he is available 24x7 and does not work from home but in the field.

Fadnavis said that the opposition is criticising for the sake of targeting the government as they have no issues in hand.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the MVA lashed out at Shinde saying that while farmers are in distress Shinde and Fadnavis choose to be in Ayodhya.

“The visit of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to Ayodhya is a matter of their faith. Their faith lies in Ayodhya but our faith lies in farmers. It is related to the loss suffered by farmers. We believe in helping farmers in distress,” Pawar said, adding that the opposition is making efforts to wipe out the tears of the farmers.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar said: “When I offer prayers anywhere, I do not create such publicity. The CM is visiting there to seek blessings. There is no need for such updates like he has arrived, he is at the airport, his flight has taken off, etc etc..”

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut described the visit as religious tourism. “Farmers in Maharashtra are in problems due to rain and hail storms but ignoring all these issues the govt of the state went to Ayodhya….but will Lord Ram bless them?,” he said adding that addressing the farmers issue is the need of the hour.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe described the visit as an event. “While farmers are in distress, they are visiting Ayodhya,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde, who is the chief leader of Shiv Sena, said that he is in touch with the administration. “I am constantly in touch with the Chief Secretary and all concerned departmental secretaries….I am in touch with the district Collectors….we have ordered that panchanamas should be carried out as possible,” he said.