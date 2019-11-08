Fear of horse trading looms large in Maharashtra

Fears of horse-trading loom large as Maharashtra plunged into a phase of political uncertainty.

The leadership of NCP and Congress has asked all its newly-elected MLAs to exercise caution and if needed, record incoming calls.

Click here for live updates

To keep its flock together, the Shiv Sena has kept its MLAs in Hotel RangSharda at Bandra and is likely to be moved to a resort in Malad in western suburbs of Mumbai.

"All the reports of horse trading is baseless," caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, adding that forming government by unfair means is not BJP's culture.

Leader of Opposition in outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that whooping sums of Rs 25 to 50 crore were being offered to switch sides.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that the allegations shows the frustrations of the Congress.

In the House of 288, BJP is a commanding position of 105 but way short of the magic figure of 145. Next in line is Shiv Sena with 56, followed by NCP 54 and Congress 44. The there 29 MLAs from smaller parties and independents.