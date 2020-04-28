Fear of mega COVID-19 spike in Maharashtra coming true

Fear of mega coronavirus spike in Maharashtra coming true

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 22:36 ist
Representative image

The fears of a mega spike seems to be coming true with Maharashtra,  Mumbai and the hotspot of Dharavi recording one of the biggest jumps in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. 

The financial capital of Mumbai recorded 393 fresh cases and 25 deaths, taking the total cases to 5982 and toll to 244.

Dharavi recorded 42 fresh cases and 4 deaths taking the tally to 330 and toll to 18.

Given the fact that on Monday the state's toll of 27 was highest and on Tuesday and Mumbai itself recorded 25 plus reports of death across the state, Tuesday's spike is the highest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Dharavi

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 