Fear of mega coronavirus spike in Maharashtra coming true

The fears of a mega spike seems to be coming true with Maharashtra, Mumbai and the hotspot of Dharavi recording one of the biggest jumps in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.

The financial capital of Mumbai recorded 393 fresh cases and 25 deaths, taking the total cases to 5982 and toll to 244.

Dharavi recorded 42 fresh cases and 4 deaths taking the tally to 330 and toll to 18.

Given the fact that on Monday the state's toll of 27 was highest and on Tuesday and Mumbai itself recorded 25 plus reports of death across the state, Tuesday's spike is the highest.