Fear of mega coronavirus spike in Maharashtra coming true, tally rises to 5982

The fears of a mega spike seem to be coming true for Maharashtra, as the state recorded the biggest jump in coronavirus death toll on Tuesday.

The state recorded 31 deaths and 729 positive cases on Tuesday. This took the death toll to 409 and cases of infected people to 9,318.

Mumbai recorded 393 fresh cases and 25 deaths, taking the total cases to 5982 and death toll to 244.

Dharavi recorded 42 fresh cases and 4 deaths taking the tally to 330 and 18, respectively. Out of the 31 deaths today, 16 were men and 15 women.

Twenty of them aged over 60 years, while 10 were between 40 to 59 years of age group and 1 was under 40 years of age.

Twenty out of 31 patients (65%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TB. Out of 1,29,931 laboratory samples, 1,20,136 were negative and 9318 tested positive for coronavirus till Tuesday.