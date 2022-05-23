Fearing flooding, Goa government urges companies to pump rainwater from mining pits

As a measure of caution against possible floods caused by the millions of cubic meters of rainwater logged in the state's disused mining pits, Goa Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar has urged mining companies to drain the accumulated water.

“We can drain out water, but if a landslide occurs then we won’t be able to manage it. Hence, mining companies are told to take care of it,” Shirodkar told reporters.

Goa has witnessed heavy unseasonal pre-monsoon showers over the last few days, which has raised fears of flooding in the state's mining belt due to possible leakage of water accumulated in mining pits.

Mining pits are are large caverns, from which iron ore has been excavated over the years and with the monsoons the pits get accumulated with rain water, creating mammoth ponds in the craters.

The state has witnessed several flooding incidents in the past, after the unstable walls of the craters developed cracks.

Shirodkar said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was personally monitoring the administration's pre-monsoon preparedness efforts and other measures which also includes pumping out of water from the mining pits.

The state had 88 operational mining lease, before a 2018 Supreme Court order led to stoppage of fresh iron ore excavation.

Shirodkar also said that his Ministry as well as the Public Works Department were on standby in case the mining companies refuse to address the concerns related to flooding of nearby areas.